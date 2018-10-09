What's News Today: October 9, 2018

The Wythe County Board of Supervisors holds a public hearing tonight about the Appalachian Regional Expo Center. The board wants to collect an admissions tax for tickets sold to the center. The rate would be ten percent of the admission price.

The Pulaski County School Board will meets tonight to discuss the new Pulaski County Middle School. The board is expected to vote on a contract for construction. It will also on funding for the school. Earlier this month, the Board of Supervisors approved more than $900,000 to fill the gap needed for the project.

Officials from NASA will be at BWX Technologies in Lynchburg today. They will learn about the company's progress on the Nuclear Thermal Propulsion program that could support future crewed missions to Mars.

A local restaurant is tapping in on a popular social media trending to raise money. You can Floss for a Cause. Jack Brown's is partnering with Parway Brewing for a dance off in downtown Roanoke. Ten percent of all profits from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. will go to the American Cancer Society.

The Bedford County Board of Supervisors will meet tonight to talk about renovations at Forest Middle School. Renovations will expand capacity to 1,200 students and eliminate the need for mobile classrooms. Renovations could cost $29 million. Work is expected to take just over one year.

Virginia Western Community College holds an information session tonight about the Community College Access Program. The program allows students in the Roanoke Valley to attend the community college for free for up to three years if a student qualifies. Tonight's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m.

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce holds a business expo today. The event gives participants the chance to network with other local businesses. The theme for this year's event is "what Stays Local, Grows Local."

Blue Ridge Behavioral Healthcare will give a presentation about teen mental health and wellness. It's partnering with Roanoke County Schools to help parents learn the signs and symptoms of mental health issues. Tonight's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at Glenvar Middle School.

One of the men, arrested for second-degree murder in Amherst County, will be in court for a pre-trial motions hearing. Rodney Hamlett is accused to killing Troy Robertson in October 2016.

