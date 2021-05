Screenshot taken at 3:09 p.m. from a VDOT camera of the tractor-trailer crash on US 29 BUS on May 17, 2021.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Drivers in Lynchburg are being diverted off of US 29 Business as they go from Amherst County into Lynchburg.

A tractor-trailer crash has closed all southbound lanes and closed a single lane of northbound traffic on the Carter Glass Bridge.

At this time, southbound traffic is being detoured onto Virginia 210 and then onto Virginia 163.

Below is an approximate location of the crash: