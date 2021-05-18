Two hospitalized as crash closes Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Drivers are asked to avoid a section of Bent Mountain Road after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:17 p.m., authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 6800 block of the road, about a half-mile north of Back Creek Elementary School.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Police also said that both were wearing seat belts.

Bent Mountain Road is currently closed between Landmark Circle and Mount Chestnut Road.

The map below provides an approximate location of where the crash happened.