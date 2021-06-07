Water main break causing delays on U.S. 460 in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Driving in Lynchburg today? You’ll want to do your best to avoid a water main break causing traffic.

Crews from Lynchburg Water Resources are currently working to repair the break on US Route 460 westbound along Richmond Highway and east of Falwell Airport.

At this time, traffic is being restricted to one lane and drivers are asked to use caution while going through the area.

Those living nearby may experience discolored water and temporary interruption to water service while repairs are being made.