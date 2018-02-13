Police identify Covington man who died in Interstate 81 motorcycle crash

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - State police say a Covington man died in a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon.

Damian Reece Hiatt, 23, was driving a 2017 Honda Rebel 300 and wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Police say he died at the scene of the crash

State police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at 1:23 p.m. when a motorcycle was traveling north in the right lane, lost control and ran off the right side of the roadway striking the guardrail, according to police.

Authorities are in the process of notifying next of kin and by 3:10, both lanes were open.

As of 3:40 p.m. backups were gone and traffic was back to normal.

Drivers heading north should expect a major delay on Interstate 81.

At mile marker 148.1, about two miles north of the Hollins exit, the northbound right lane and shoulder are closed due to a crash, according to VDOT.

As of 2:16 p.m., VDOT estimates traffic backups are about 3 miles.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.