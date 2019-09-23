Tractor-trailer accident on I-77 in Carroll County cleared

Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE

VDOT says the tractor-trailer crash on I-77 in Carroll County has been cleared.

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer accident is causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, according to VDOT.

The crash is reportedly near southbound mile marker 22 and has the south left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder closed. The accident involved a tractor-trailer and a car.

Authorities say officers received a call for the crash around 4:11 a.m.

