Tractor-trailer accident on I-77 in Carroll County cleared

By Samantha Smith - Digital Content Producer
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. - UPDATE 

VDOT says the tractor-trailer crash on I-77 in Carroll County has been cleared. 

ORIGINAL STORY

A tractor-trailer accident is causing delays on I-77 in Carroll County, according to VDOT. 

The crash is reportedly near southbound mile marker 22 and has the south left shoulder, left lane and right shoulder closed. The accident involved a tractor-trailer and a car. 

Authorities say officers received a call for the crash around 4:11 a.m. 

 

 

