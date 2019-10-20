Two tractor-trailer fires creates nightmare delays on I-81 north

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va . - Two tractor-trailers caught fire Sunday afternoon about 17 miles apart on I-81 North in Botetourt County.

The first fire happened around mile marker 159. Traffic was backed up about 17 miles at one point. As of 7:45 p.m. Sunday, traffic is currently still backed up 11 miles, according to VDOT.

Further up the road, the other tractor trailer fire shut down all northbound lanes. Traffic had to divert off onto Route 11 and connect back on I-81 further up the road.

We do not know the conditions of the tractor trailer drivers at this time or what caused the fires.

