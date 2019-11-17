Slightly warmer Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – Sunday will be much like yesterday.

We will see a mixture of sun and clouds as we go throughout the day.

The thicker cloud cover will be across Lynchburg and parts of Southside as a coastal low remains near the South Carolina coast.

It will be breezy east of the Parkway Sunday morning and the wind will decrease in the afternoon.

Sunday afternoon temperatures will top out into the upper 40s.

Warmer air will return for the work week.

Afternoon highs will be reaching into the 50s and we could even be flirting with the 60s near the middle of the week.

As far as rain chances go, there will be a slight chance of a stray shower late Monday.

Otherwise, the best chance of rain will hold off until Friday.