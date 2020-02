ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for multiple counties in Southside Virginia until 5 p.m.

At 11 a.m., the watch was issued for Halifax, Henry and Pittsylvania counties, as well as the cities of Danville and Martinsville.

Remember, a watch means that storms containing damaging wind will be possible. If a warning is issued, that is when you take action.