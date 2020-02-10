GALLERY: Sunrise and rainbow precede days of rain Monday morning
Viewers sent in numerous pictures of the sunrise and even a rainbow early Monday morning
ROANOKE, Va. – The amount and size of water droplets in low-lying clouds helped scatter sunlight early Monday morning. This resulted in a rainbow to the west and a gorgeous sunrise to the east.
The University of Lynchburg’s Women’s Soccer team even tweeted out a photo of how it looked in the Hill City.
Gooooood morning from Shellenberger Field! 🌅 #HappyMonday #EveryDayIsGreatDayToBeAHornet pic.twitter.com/X9ot54n7sq— Lynchburg Women’s Soccer (@LynchburgWSoc) February 10, 2020
