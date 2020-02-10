47ºF

GALLERY: Sunrise and rainbow precede days of rain Monday morning

Viewers sent in numerous pictures of the sunrise and even a rainbow early Monday morning

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

ROANOKE, Va. – The amount and size of water droplets in low-lying clouds helped scatter sunlight early Monday morning. This resulted in a rainbow to the west and a gorgeous sunrise to the east.

The University of Lynchburg’s Women’s Soccer team even tweeted out a photo of how it looked in the Hill City.

