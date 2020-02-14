Antares launch may be visible to our area Friday afternoon

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – After having to reschedule the launch previously, the Antares NG CRS-13 is scheduled to launch Friday at 3:43 p.m. from Wallops Island. The only concern may come in the form of surface winds, which will be gusty at times this far west and possibly as far east as Virginia’s barrier islands.

The purpose of the launch is to transport nearly 8,000 pounds of experimental equipment, along with food and supplies, to a crew aboard the International Space Station.

You don’t need any special gear to view this. If you look to the east, you should be able to see the vapor trails seemingly wiggle through the sky. If the launch is postponed, it may be rescheduled for Saturday.