WEATHER HOMESCHOOL Episode 6: Chris’ coolest clouds

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather this past week has been pretty crazy. From temperatures in the 80s to severe storms to high wind and snow, we’ve seen just about everything. Through it all, some of the clouds really stood out. This episode of Weather Homeschool shows those clouds, using viewer pictures, and shows us how they form.

The three main types that we display here are wall clouds, shelf clouds and mammatus clouds.

If you have any weather-related topics that you'd like me to talk about on Weather Homeschool, let me know!