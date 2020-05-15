PHOTO GALLERY: Rainbows spotted across the area following Thursday evening’s storms
Following spotty storms Thursday evening, rainbows emerged across the area. Thank you for your pictures!
ROANOKE, Va. – Spotty storms Thursday evening eventually gave way to some beautiful rainbows.
Feel free to check out a recent episode of Weather Homeschool, in which we talk about how rainbows form!
