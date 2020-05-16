Dodging storms at times while we’re enjoying this weekend’s summer heat

ROANOKE, Va. – It appears we skipped past May and headed right into summer with all the warmth the last couple days! We’ll start the weekend with more of the same as many areas rise from the 60s in the morning to the 80s by the afternoon. Southside will be the warmest region today with highs in the upper 80s and the New River Valley will be coolest, where temperatures top out in the upper 70s to near 80.

Hourly temperature planner (WSLS)

We should enjoy sunshine through the morning hours, but there will be extra clouds around and scattered showers and/or storms for the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain will be driven by a frontal boundary to the north of us and the instability from today’s warmth.

Future Tracker (Saturday 5 p.m.) (WSLS)

Sunday looks slightly cooler with lower chances for rain, although you may still come across a spotty afternoon or evening storm. Rain chances increase again Monday as a cold front moves into the region. That system is expected to stall out and keep our skies active through the rest of the work week.

What We're Tracking (Tuesday 8 a.m.) (WSLS)

That cold front will also trigger a downward shift in temperatures as highs may only top out in the 60s for the middle of the week.

5 day temperature trend (WSLS)

Long-range models indicate that we’re likely to warm back up and also dry out in time for Memorial Day weekend. Stick with us for better details on that forecast in the days ahead.