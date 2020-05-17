How a cold front and Arthur could make this work week awfully wet

ROANOKE, Va. – After an evening and night where our Highlands communities dealt with flooding concerns, we’re dry to start the second half of the weekend. The stationary front that triggered those showers and storms will lift back to the north today, keeping us mainly dry save for a few spotty showers in the afternoon and evening.

It also appears we’ll be warm again with highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Sunday planner (WSLS)

We’re tracking a cold front to the west and Tropical Storm Arthur off the Southeast U.S. coast. Those systems look like they’ll work in tandem to provide wet weather during the upcoming work week.

Future Tracker (Sunday 5 a.m.) (WSLS)

As Arthur moves closer to the North Carolina coast Monday, the front will move westward. The mix of tropical moisture along with lift from the front will set the stage for showers and storms to develop, mainly late in the day Monday into Monday night. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center has already posted a medium risk of flooding for areas west of the Blue Ridge through that time frame.

Future Tracker (Tuesday 2 a.m.) (WSLS)

It appears Arthur will merge with the coming storm system and stall out, providing unsettled and cooler weather through Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances may gradually come down late in the work week and into the weekend. Flooding concerns may be possible on any of those days, so stay tuned to coming forecasts for those details.