We know flash flooding will be an issue this week, but what about river flooding?

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve probably heard by now that we expect a significant amount of rain for parts of the area through Thursday. A flash flood watch is in effect for Roanoke, Martinsville, Danville and other local communities, meaning roads could be closed and basements could flood, especially if you live close to a creek or stream.

But what about area rivers? Current forecasts put one river at risk of rising to minor flood stage (the Dan River at multiple gauges) and three rivers rising to near flood stage: the Roanoke River at Roanoke, the New River at Allisonia and the James River at Buchanan.

The crests at those gauges could come anytime between Wednesday evening and Saturday morning. It’s important to note that these crests will be well below historical high water marks, but still worth tracking.

River flooding impacts (WSLS)

Other local gauges like the New River at Radford and Galax and the Jackson River at Covington are expected to stay below flood stage. River levels are likely to come down this weekend as we dry out. You can check the river levels where you live anytime here.