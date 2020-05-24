With shower and storm chances increasing today, could we see a risk for more flooding?

ROANOKE, Va. – River levels continue to come down across southwest and central Virginia, with Southside continuing to be the place to watch for flooding. The Dan River at Paces and South Boston is at moderate flood stage today. Levels are falling at Paces and a crest will come this morning in South Boston. The Roanoke River at Altavista, Brookneal and Randolph is at minor flood stage this morning, but the levels are falling at all gauges.

Sunday's river levels and forecast (WSLS)

A backdoor cold front will increase the chance for rain today, it’ll be at 30 percent in Southside and the Lynchburg area, 40 percent in the Roanoke Valley and 50 percent in the New River Valley and Highlands. Look for storms to start firing off in the midday and afternoon and sticking with us into the evening.

Today's rain chances (WSLS)

It wouldn’t be out of the question to see some flash flooding concerns develop today, as the Weather Prediction Center has posted a marginal risk along and west of the Blue Ridge. With the ground still being so saturated, any quick thunderstorm that produces heavy rain could cause some localized flooding.

Look for warm temperatures this afternoon with highs running from the mid 70s to low 80s.

Future Tracker Sunday 5 p.m. (WSLS)

Shower chances drop off tonight and they should stay pretty low through the holiday on Monday. Memorial Day could start with some patchy fog, once that clears, we’ll see partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. Highs on Monday are expected to run in the mid 70s, pretty typical for late May.

Memorial Day planner (WSLS)

Our skies stay pretty quiet through Tuesday and Wednesday, but look for storm chances to increase again by Thursday, Friday and next weekend.