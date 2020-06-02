OH, HEY SUMMER! Temperatures, humidity levels, storm chances all climb this week

ROANOKE, Va. – While Tuesday morning starts cool in the 50s, a wind out of the west will come down the mountains and begin this week’s summery warm-up! With humidity levels slightly higher than recent days, temperatures in the 80s will leave us sweating a little more in the afternoon.

Tuesday afternoon's high temperatures

This warming wind continues through Wednesday, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. This will likely be our hottest day in seven months and our first 90° day of the year in Roanoke, Lynchburg, Southside and surrounding localities.

Wednesday afternoon's high temperatures

With high pressure over the Southeast breaking down, humidity levels will have the opportunity to climb. That’s especially going to be the case Thursday and Friday.

Humidity levels on the rise this week

A front sagging southward will lift the hot and humid air, allowing showers and thunderstorms to develop each afternoon. These will move slowly, so localized flash flooding will become possible.

FutureTracker - Thursday afternoon

A few leftover storms are to be expected Saturday afternoon. With the front to our south Sunday, the second half of the weekend looks quieter.