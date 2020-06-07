84ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Weather

Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

Delaney Wearden, Meteorologist

Tags: tropical storm, cristobal, louisiana, landfall, Cowboys
Tracking Cristobal
Tracking Cristobal

ROANOKE, Va. – According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cristobal officially made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday evening.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the panhandle of Flordia. Cristobal has already brought heavy rain and strong winds to Louisiana, along with tornadoes to Florida.

Watches & Warnings
Watches & Warnings

Cristobal continues to make its trek north at 7 mph and will move throughout the central United States over the coming days.

Tracking Cristobal
Tracking Cristobal

Cristobal continues to make its trek north at 7 mph and will continue to move throughout the central United States over the coming days.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: