Tropical Storm Cristobal makes landfall in Louisiana

ROANOKE, Va. – According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Cristobal officially made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday evening.

Tropical storm warnings remain in effect along the Gulf Coast from Louisiana to the panhandle of Flordia. Cristobal has already brought heavy rain and strong winds to Louisiana, along with tornadoes to Florida.

Watches & Warnings

Cristobal continues to make its trek north at 7 mph and will move throughout the central United States over the coming days.

Tracking Cristobal

