Get ready for a cooler and more unsettled weather pattern this week

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather has been pretty pleasant the last couple of days, but it’s about to take a turn as we wrap up the weekend and head into a new work week.

A wedge of high pressure is setting up to the north of us today, which means more cloud cover and cooler temperatures for most. The wedge is expected to be locked in for a few days.

What the wedge means (WSLS)

We also have an upper level low that is currently centered over the Ohio Valley. It will move just to the west of us and provide a chance for showers and storms starting in the afternoon.

Future Tracker Sunday 4 p.m. (WSLS)

The chance for rain is much higher for our western zones (the New River Valley and Highlands) than further to the east. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Lynchburg area and Southside stays mostly dry today. Roanoke’s forecast rain chances are at 40 percent.

Today's rain chances in the NRV (WSLS)

The rain will also keep afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 70s across the NRV and Highlands. The drier conditions further to the east will be conducive for some warmer temperatures, with the low 80s possible for Lynchburg and Southside.

Today's highs (WSLS)

Today is just the start of a cooler and more unsettled pattern as that upper level low gets cut-off from the jet stream and the wedge stays locked in. Look for rounds of rain mixed with dry time through the work week. Overall, rain totals look lower than our May flooding event, so we’re not all that concerned about that threat.