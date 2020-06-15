Mid-June in Vancouver; unseasonably cool and wet this week

ROANOKE, Va. – After a (mostly) enjoyable weekend, we’re looking at another stretch of very cool, wet weather this week.

Thousands of feet above us, an area of low pressure is in the process of cutting itself off from the rest of the pattern. This will pump in some moisture from the Atlantic. At the surface, high pressure to the northeast is keeping this pattern locked in. In addition, it’s supplying some much cooler air.

Wet weather returns throughout the week

Because of this, we expect a widespread 1 to 3 inches of rain throughout the next few days with locally higher totals. Those higher totals are more likely near and south of US 460. Localized flooding will be possible, but because this is spread out over a few days - we don’t expect any major issues like what we had last month.

Rainfall and flood risk this week

These rounds of rain will keep high temperatures in the 60s each day through Wednesday, with nighttime lows in the 50s. That’s more typical mid-June weather for Vancouver, British Columbia!

June in Canada - Monday through Wednesday

By the end of the week, our stalled area of low pressure finally begins to move eastward. This will be replaced by a much more even and leveled flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere. That will allow mid-June heat to build into the eastern U.S.

Upper air pattern through Father's Day

By Father’s Day, a few of us will reach into the 90s by afternoon. So far, we’re looking mostly dry for Dad!