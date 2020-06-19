Flash flood warning issued for Roanoke, surrounding areas

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Roanoke, Salem and the surrounding areas.

The warning covers all of Roanoke County and the cities of Salem and Roanoke. Also under the warning are parts of Bedford, Botetourt and Franklin counties.

It expires at 8:15 p.m. and effects more than 250,000 people.

At 2:15 p.m. radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain, which will fall on areas already saturated from several days of heavy rainfall.

Within the warning areas, be aware of flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses, as well as other drainage and low-lying areas.