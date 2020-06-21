Turning hot, rain chances low for Dad’s special day

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Father’s Day! We’re starting the morning with areas of dense fog once again. Look for the fog to burn off quickly after sunrise.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies overhead throughout the day and rain chances are expected to stay on the low side. We’ll only see a few isolated storms pop up in the afternoon.

We’ll also crank up the summer heat today as highs hit the mid to upper 80s. The heat index could peak near 90 degrees! Stay cool as you’re celebrating the great dads in your life.

Future Tracker Sunday 3 p.m. (WSLS)

Monday’s forecast looks similar to today’s as we see the mercury soar even higher. Highs across the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg area and Southside are expected to peak in the low 90s, with “feels like” afternoon temperatures even higher. Storms stay isolated and mainly confined to the afternoon as we start the new work week.

Monday afternoon 5 zone highs (WSLS)

We’re tracking a cold front for the middle of the week that will bump rain chances back up. Look for scattered storms Tuesday, then our wettest day of the week will come Wednesday as the front is passing through. Temperatures look a touch cooler through this timeframe as well.

What we're tracking Wednesday 5 p.m. (WSLS)

Rainfall totals this week don’t look nearly as impressive as last week, so flooding won’t be much of a concern for us. Look for many areas to stay below half an inch of rain, with some isolated higher amounts possible.

Rainfall forecast through Thursday AM (WSLS)

High pressure builds in and keeps us mostly dry and warm Thursday, Friday and next weekend.