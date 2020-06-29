PHOTO GALLERY: Saharan dust starts as a dud, surprises with Sunday sunset

ROANOKE, Va. – Saturday’s sunset was a huge, and I mean HUGE, letdown for many of us. The dust was there, but so was a wall of clouds.
You spend a whole week forecasting dust. It shows up at the time you forecast it to. Then, a cloud blocks the sun and...Posted by Chris Michaels WSLS 10 News on Saturday, June 27, 2020
At that point, it was like being told that your team was a shoe-in to win the championship. Then, a Cinderella story came out of nowhere to take them down. However, things got a lot better Sunday evening.
Below is the photo gallery we put together of all of your pictures, from the disappointment on Saturday to the excitement on Sunday.
If you have more, send them through email, social media and/or Pin It.