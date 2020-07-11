Heat and humidity, in conjunction with front, create severe storms across parts of region

It’s been an active late afternoon and evening across Southwest, Central, and Southside Virginia. Any time there are temperatures in the 90s, dew points in the low-to-mid 70s and a cold front moving through, it makes for a juicy atmosphere ripe for severe weather.

We’ve had several severe thunderstorm warnings, along with numerous storm reports coming into the Weather Center. From torrential downpours, to lots of thunder and lightning, to damaging wind over 60 mph and quarter- to half-dollar-size hail. We’ve almost seen it all on Friday, but thankfully no tornadoes.

Reports of trees down came from Troutville, Daleville and Buchanan in Botetourt County, and from near Ridgeway and Horse Pasture in Henry County.

In Pearisburg, there was roof damage to the Holiday Motor Lodge. Take a look below at video filmed at the motel by Amy Linkous:

At one point, during a 10 News Facebook Live weather broadcast, you could not see road names in and around Danville because the lightning icons were completely covering them. Several thousand customers are without power right now in Danville and Pittsylvania County because of severe storms that rolled through from 8:30-9:00 p.m. We also had a lightning strike causing a structure fire near Natural Bridge.

A more tranquil Saturday is headed our way, but the oppressive heat we’ve been experiencing is not going anywhere anytime soon.