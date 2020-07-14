First half of 2020 the second-hottest on record globally; per NOAA, NASA

ROANOKE, Va. – New research from NOAA and NASA Monday confirms that the first half of 2020 has been close to the hottest on record across the globe. The average global temperature between January and June was 1.93°F above the 20th-century average and just 0.09°F from the record set in 2016.

This also states that June’s temperatures were tied as the third-hottest on record, marking the 426th consecutive month of warmer-than-average global temperatures. Some areas that experienced their warmest first-half to any calendar year include South America, Europe, Asia, and the Gulf of Mexico. Meanwhile, the coolest air was across Alaska, parts of western Canada and northern India.

Statistical analysis finds that there’s a very high likelihood that 2020 winds up in the Top 5 for the warmest years on record across the globe. Data from Climate Central shows 2020 on pace to be within that range as well.

Tracking when the hottest years on record have occurred globally

Climate Central also states that while emissions did decline during the spring, they are quickly rising as we emerge from the previous shutdown.

If you’re looking for a more local perspective, Roanoke and Lynchburg are currently having a Top 10 warmest year (so far). Southside and the New River Valley are warmer than average but aren’t in the top 10.

Roanoke is currently in the middle of one of its longest 90° streaks on record.

We'll likely extend our 90° streak in the Roanoke Valley today. That would make the 6th-longest stretch of 90° heat on record. The longest was 22 days in 1966. pic.twitter.com/ypZIS2MbXF — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) July 14, 2020