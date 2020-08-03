Isaías contributes to localized flood threat the next two days

ROANOKE, Va. – The worst of the weather with Tropical Storm Isaías will stay to our east, but we’ll still feel some outer effects from the storm.

Because of that, the National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for areas near and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway from Monday morning through Tuesday evening.

Flash Flood Watch in effect for half of the region

Moisture from Isaías will team up with a front nearby to give us rounds of heavy rain. While we don’t expect this to be a repeat of what happened this past May, localized flash flooding is a concern.

Isaías sends moisture toward a stalled front Monday and early Tuesday

We’ll see some scattered showers and storms around through the first half of the day Monday, but the radar really starts to get noisy in the afternoon and evening. This is when we’ll see numerous showers and storms around. A couple storms could become strong-to-severe. A rotating storm or two won’t be out of the question after about 3 p.m.

FutureTracker - Monday afternoon

Periods of rain linger into the night, as Isaías makes landfall near Myrtle Beach or Wilmington, North Carolina. The center of the storm will pass to our east Tuesday morning, but it will be close enough to produce very heavy rain and possible flooding in parts of Southside up through Campbell and Appomattox Counties.

I think Future Tracker has this band of rain nudged just a little too far to the east.

FutureTracker - 7 a.m. Tuesday

Between Monday and Tuesday, we expect a widespread 1-3″ of rain with higher totals in parts of Southside. Localized flash flooding will be the main thing to watch out for, with possible river flooding along the Dan and/or Roanoke basins. A couple storms Monday will be capable of producing tree damage. Spotty power outages cannot be ruled out either.

Storm threats Monday and Tuesday

By Tuesday afternoon, Isaías is no longer a concern for us. It will get picked up by the jet stream and thrown north. We may be a little breezy, but we’ll warm into the 80s with only spotty storms around.

FutureTracker - Tuesday afternoon

The front that guides Isaías northeast of here will linger Wednesday and Thursday, giving us the daily shot for showers and storms. The weather pattern flattens out above us, meaning that we’ll heat up and see limited storm chances by the weekend.

Forecast high temperatures for the next week

