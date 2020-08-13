Tropical Storm Josephine forms; earliest ‘J’ storm on record

ROANOKE, Va. – The National Hurricane Center, as of their 11 a.m. update Thursday, says that we now have the season’s 10th named storm. Josephine is currently well east of the Caribbean and will move north of islands like Puerto Rico in the coming days.

A tweet by Colorado State’s Philip Klotzbach from Wednesday indicates that this is the earliest ‘J’ storm on record in the Atlantic hurricane season.

Tropical Depression 11 has formed in central tropical Atlantic and forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next couple of days. Should this forecast verify, it would be named Josephine. Current record for earliest Atlantic 'J' storm is Jose on Aug 22, 2005. #hurricane pic.twitter.com/fMOLFEmWJM — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) August 11, 2020

The storm likely won’t get a lot stronger or go a lot farther than the Caribbean Islands. Dry air and harsh winds will gobble up the storm before it can ever have a direct impact on the U.S.

Just last week, both Colorado State and NOAA said the rest of the season would be “extremely active.”

Historically speaking, hurricane season peaks between August 20th and October 10th.

Frequency of tropical systems in the Atlantic

For us here at home, we mainly have to be on the alert to inland flooding with any landfalling storms along the East Coast.