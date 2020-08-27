Heat continues the next two days; Laura’s leftovers arrive Saturday

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Laura made landfall as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane early Thursday morning. Now, the storm will slowly start to weaken over land before its remnants get here Saturday.

Prior to that, it’s more of the same heat and humidity for us with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday and Friday. Storms unrelated to Laura will fire up after about 4 p.m. Thursday in parts of Southside and in the Highlands. Anything that pops in this heat could become briefly strong to severe.

FutureTracker - 5 p.m. Thursday

Even after sunset, a few storms may linger in area near and north of I-64.

By Friday, scattered storms will develop by feeding off some of the moisture from Laura. Laura will still be to our west as a tropical depression.

FutureTracker - late Friday afternoon

As Laura’s leftovers combine with a front, we’ll see some showers around Friday night into Saturday morning. The worst of our weather, ie. the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds, will arrive between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.

Impact tracker for Saturday as Laura's leftovers move through

The threat for a tornado is low, but not completely zero at this time.

As Laura and our front move east, we’ll turn pretty windy at times even through Saturday night. Humidity levels drop by Sunday, making for a gorgeous second-half of the weekend!

Tracking humidity levels behind Laura

We’ll be around 80-85° Sunday afternoon with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s by Monday morning.

Storms return by next Tuesday.