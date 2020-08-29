Saturday gets off to a wet and windy start before more pleasant conditions take over

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve been telling you all week that your Saturday will be impacted by whatever is left of Hurricane Laura.

The storm has become a post-tropical system this morning and will send rounds of rain our way through the middle of the day. Storm coverage becomes more isolated during the afternoon and/or evening and we may even see the sun come out at times.

Today's chance of rain (WSLS)

We expect up to an inch of rain and there’s a small risk of localized flooding today.

Laura’s remnants will also allow the wind to kick up today. It’ll start out of the south, then shift west this afternoon. Sustained winds are expected at 5 to 15 miles per hour, but gusts could go as high as 20 to 30 miles per hour, especially during the midday and afternoon.

Saturday wind gust forecast (WSLS)

What’s left of Laura will be absorbed by a cold front over the next 24 hours. We’ll be in the wake of that front Sunday and high pressure should provide more pleasant conditions.

We expect plentiful sunshine, lower humidity and comfortable temperatures.

What We're Tracking - Sunday (WSLS)

Another front and storm system will push in for Monday. The models are indicating the start of the work week could be even wetter than today!

Also that same high pressure that will make for a nice Sunday will cause the wedge to be locked in. That means clouds and cooler temperatures for us.