Tropical Storm Paulette forms over open waters; earliest ‘P’ storm on record

ROANOKE, Va. – The official peak of Atlantic hurricane season isn’t until September 10th, but the tropics don’t care about “normal” this year. Tropical Storm Paulette formed over open waters Monday morning, and is thankfully not a threat to the U.S. within the next week.

This is the earliest ’P’ storm on record, and it beats the old record by 10 days. This is according to Philip Klotzbach, of the Colorado State University Tropical Meteorology Project.

Tropical Depression (TD) 18 has formed near Cabo Verde Islands. Both TD 17 (in central tropical Atlantic) & 18 are forecast to get named later today. Next 2 names are Paulette & Rene. Current Record for earliest 16th & 17th Atlantic named storms:



Philippe: 9/17/05

Rita: 9/18/05 pic.twitter.com/TwO58VmkVs — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 7, 2020

On its heels, Tropical Depression 18 formed off the west coast of Africa. The National Hurricane Center says that this will become a tropical storm soon too. Likewise, this is not an imminent threat to the U.S. It would also be the earliest ’R’ storm on record.

Closer to home, there’s another storm with only a 30% chance of getting a name within the next five days.

Odds of a tropical storm closer to home

Name or not, this will be the main source for scattered showers and storms Wednesday, Thursday and perhaps even Friday of this week.

The only names left to the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season are Sally, Teddy, Wilfred and Vicky. After that, storms will be given letters to the Greek alphabet (Hurricane Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, etc.).