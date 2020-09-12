You can blame “the wedge” for our gloomy Saturday weather

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’ve lived in southwest or central Virginia for awhile, you’ve likely heard of “the wedge” or “cold air damming.”

A center of high pressure will be set up to our northeast and it will send cool air down to our area. That air gets wedged up against our mountains and we’ll see cloudy and cooler conditions as a result. We also will have a front to our south, which could provide enough lift for periods of drizzle or light showers.

Saturday planner (WSLS)

Temperatures are expected to be locked in the low to mid 70s throughout the day. What a big change from last year on this date, when we set our record high for September 12 at 97 degrees!

What a difference a year makes! (WSLS)

A warm front lifts through the area Sunday, allowing temperatures to recover to the low 80s for some.

We expect another front to bring the possibility for storms late in the day tomorrow. It appears the zones who have the best chance to see storm activity will be the New River Valley and Highlands. We’ve pegged the chances in Roanoke at 30 percent.

Future Tracker Sunday 8 p.m. (WSLS)

We’ll have another warm day Monday with some spotty storms around as the front slowly sinks south through our area.

Behind the front, look for cooler and drier air to filter into the region for the middle of the week. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday are likely to stay in the 70s and we’ll feel a noticeable dip in humidity!