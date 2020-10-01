59ºF

Thursday night’s Antares rocket launch may be visible in our area

Clouds may get in the way, but be sure to look east around 9:40 p.m.

Chris Michaels, Meteorologist

Antares rocket launch visibility times Thursday night
WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – A rocket sending 8,000 pounds worth of NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment (including a new space toilet) to the International Space Station is scheduled to launch from Wallops Island Thursday night at 9:38.

The most recent forecast from Wednesday evening paints a 70% chance of favorable weather, which has been the main roadblock for the launch earlier in the week.

Assuming that the launch goes off without issue, we could see the vapor trails from the rocket shortly after.

For parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands, we could see the trail starting around 9:41 p.m. Visibility of the rocket’s trail will start a minute sooner for Lynchburg and Southside.

The roadblock for us will be clouds and showers building along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway later in the day Thursday.

FutureTracker around 10 p.m. Thursday
NASA will be live streaming the event on its website.

