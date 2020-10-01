Thursday night’s Antares rocket launch may be visible in our area

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. – A rocket sending 8,000 pounds worth of NASA science investigations, supplies and equipment (including a new space toilet) to the International Space Station is scheduled to launch from Wallops Island Thursday night at 9:38.

The most recent forecast from Wednesday evening paints a 70% chance of favorable weather, which has been the main roadblock for the launch earlier in the week.

🚀 We're GO for launch! Follow along with our blog posts for the #Antares cargo resupply mission scheduled for Oct. 1 at 9:38 p.m. EDT. https://t.co/xw80lWOZSs



⛅ The latest forecast is 70% probability for favorable weather. Cloud ceilings and cloud cover are the main concerns. pic.twitter.com/dRdls503g1 — NASA Wallops (@NASA_Wallops) September 30, 2020

Assuming that the launch goes off without issue, we could see the vapor trails from the rocket shortly after.

For parts of the New River Valley, Roanoke Valley and Highlands, we could see the trail starting around 9:41 p.m. Visibility of the rocket’s trail will start a minute sooner for Lynchburg and Southside.

The roadblock for us will be clouds and showers building along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway later in the day Thursday.

FutureTracker around 10 p.m. Thursday