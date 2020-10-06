Delta to become a major hurricane; remnant rain here this weekend

5:00 a.m. Tuesday Update

ROANOKE, Va. – Hurricane Delta, the 25th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, is a Category 2 storm as of Tuesday’s 5 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center. Warm water and the lack of harsh wind shear will allow the storm to continue to intensify Tuesday.

This comes before moving toward the Yucatan Peninsula, which is just now getting rid of Gamma. This won’t be enough to derail Delta, though. The warm Gulf waters will keep the storm as a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) up until landfall late Friday.

Once again, the Gulf Coast is preparing for a landfalling storm. Six storms have already made landfall along the Gulf Coast this season.

Landfalls along the Gulf Coast in 2020

Delta will be the 10th storm to make landfall on U.S. soil in what has been a historic hurricane season in the Atlantic.

As the storm weakens over land, it will throw some rain our way this weekend. This will be the sixth storm to give us remnant rain this season (Bertha, Isaías, Laura, Sally, and Beta).