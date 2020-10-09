Get our app! Clouds, rain from Hurricane Delta gradually move through our area

ROANOKE, Va. – For the sixth time in two months, we’ll be on the receiving end of remnant tropical rain.

Ahead of that, we’ll see some more clouds drifting in at times Friday. High temperatures take a dip compared to the past two days. After starting around 45-50° Friday morning, temperatures in the afternoon rise into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Otherwise, any plans you might have are good to go.

Weekend plans for Friday, 10/9/2020, through Sunday, 10/11/2020

An upslope wind Saturday will create the opportunity for light rain showers first thing in the morning. The best chance appears to be near and south of U.S. 460. That will continue to be the case through the early afternoon.

FutureTracker - Noon Saturday, 10/10/2020

Later in the day, we’re looking at a decent break in the action with the exception being areas closest to the North Carolina border.

FutureTracker - Saturday afternoon

This lull could last into the night Saturday. Rain first thing Sunday morning will mainly be confined to areas west of the Parkway. As the remnants of Delta inch closer, however, we expect rain to increase from west to east throughout the day Sunday.

What we're tracking by Sunday evening

This rain will be heavy at times, thanks to the tropical nature of what we’re dealing with. These pockets of heavy rain will last into the early morning hours Monday. When all is over with, we’re looking at a widespread 1-3″ of rain. This could lead to localized flooding Sunday and Sunday night in poor drainage areas, along with some sensitive creeks and streams.

Storm impacts from the remnants of Hurricane Delta