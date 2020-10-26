Zeta strengthens, will become 11th storm to make landfall in the U.S.

ROANOKE, Va. – 5 a.m. Monday update

The historic 2020 hurricane season continues, with Zeta strengthening over the western Caribbean Monday morning. On the forecast track, Zeta will move into the Gulf of Mexico and make landfall late Wednesday along the Gulf Coast. This will be the 8th storm this season to make landfall there and the 11th overall in the U.S.

Number of US landfalls during the 2020 hurricane season

This will also be the 7th storm to give us remnant rain, most of which will arrive Thursday.

Rain from tropical systems in our area this year