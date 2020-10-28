SPOOKY! First full moon on Halloween since World War II

ROANOKE, Va. – I think many of us have a solid idea of what we consider “spooky” conditions to be for Halloween. Namely, chilly temperatures, clear skies and a full moon!

It appears we will have all three this weekend for the haunted holiday, but you might be surprised to hear that this doesn’t happen all that often. Something rare happening this year? 2020, you strike again!

This weekend’s full moon is the first to be visible across the United States on Halloween since 1944. It’s also the second full moon of the month (a “blue” moon).

Halloween full moon history (WSLS)

October 1′s full moon was known as the Harvest Moon, this one will be the Hunter’s Moon. There are two full moons left in 2020, the Beaver’s Moon on Nov. 30 and the Cold Moon on Dec. 29.

Full moon name list (WSLS)

If you’re taking your kids trick-or-treating Saturday, we’re calling for temperatures in the 40s and 50s during the evening. Consider a coat over the costume!