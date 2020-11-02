Welcome to November! It feels like December...

ROANOKE, Va. – A cold front passed through the region Sunday. Behind it, the wind hasn’t stopped and the colder air has kept pouring in. Many of you have reported seeing some snow flurries since Sunday night!

Snowshoe has been getting quite a bit of snow!

The natural snow machine is on @snowshoemtn ! pic.twitter.com/Gdt8lw664K — Chris Michaels (@WSLS_Michaels) November 2, 2020

For the rest of the day, expect any kind of snow flurries to taper off. The wind, however, will keep going. Sustained wind speeds will be around 15-25 mph.

Wind speed and direction for Monday, 11/2/2020

Gusts will occasionally get up to 40-45 mph in areas along and west of the Blue Ridge Parkway. This may lead to brief power outages and some snapped limbs on trees.

Wind alerts for Monday, 11/2/2020

Because of the wind from the northwest, we’ll stay quite chilly throughout the day. Expect more clouds in the mountains and more sun elsewhere. Highs will only be in the 40s in the New River Valley and Highlands, with the rest of us around 50-55°.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 11/2/2020

The wind will make it feel even colder, giving us a true early December feel. Don’t expect that to last very long, though. As the jet stream lifts north, the wind will calm down and temperatures will recover throughout the rest of the week.

Upper air pattern as of 11/5/2020

Expect highs in the 60s with some lower 70s possible by Friday and Saturday!

While things will be calm here, the tropics continue the historic trend. Hurricane Eta will make landfall this week in Central America late Tuesday.

Hurricane Eta track as of 11 p.m. Sunday

Some forecast data have it curving north beyond that. Where it goes from there, however, is still very questionable. There will be no direct impact on our weather in the next 7 days.