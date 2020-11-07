Enjoy the nice weekend weather because a pattern shift is expected next week

ROANOKE, Va. – You’ve made it to the weekend! It’s a cool start outside as many are waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

Make it a warm cup of coffee if you need a Saturday morning pick-me-up. Sunrise will be at 6:51 a.m. today.

Morning coffee forecast (WSLS)

Temperatures should be quick to warm up through the morning and into the midday and afternoon. We’re looking at highs in the low to mid 70s.

I hear there’s a big game in Blacksburg at noon! The #25 Liberty Flames visit the Hokies in the Lynchburg squad’s toughest test thus far. The weather should be absolutely perfect for the players, staff and limited attendees.

Virginia Tech football forecast (WSLS)

The weather looks very similar Sunday, with perhaps the only fly in the ointment being some fog early on.

We’re going to be tracking the rise of moisture, clouds and rain chances into the work week. This is all going to be associated with Eta’s move into the Gulf, where it will stall into the middle of the week and send tropical moisture our way.

Tropical Depression Eta forecast track (as of 4 a.m. Saturday) (WSLS)

Look for mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers Tuesday, then numerous thunderstorms Wednesday as a cold front passes through. Rain chances go down a bit, but don’t completely exit the forecast late in the work week.

Rain coverage over the next 5 days (WSLS)

You may notice some extra humidity at times during the work week as well.

Early model data indicates we may return to a quiet pattern by next weekend, stay tuned to the forecast in the coming days.