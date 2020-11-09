Moisture from Eta to provide another soaking rain in our area

ROANOKE, Va. – We pick up right where we left off from this weekend, with Monday starting in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some fog will be possible, but it won’t last very long. Expect highs to be around 70 to 75°, which is still about 10 to 15° above the average.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 11/9/2020

Tuesday offers up more clouds and a few sprinkles, as we get the air coming in off the Atlantic. Dew points (moisture levels) will only rise as we head into Wednesday.

Dew point trends for the next four days

This is when moisture from Eta meets up with a front coming in from the west. Rain may start light in the morning Wednesday, but it will become heavy at times in the afternoon and evening as the front sits nearby.

FutureTracker showing moisture from Eta and a cold front

Our rainfall forecast indicates that most of the area will see 1-3″ of rain between Wednesday and Thursday. If the front stalls over the area, however, we’ll see continuing rounds of heavy rain throughout the day Thursday too. That would add to rain totals and the flood threat. We’ll keep you posted as to whether or not we think this will happen.

Storm impacts Wednesday and Thursday

We’ll turn drier Thursday night and Friday, but may still have to watch area rivers (especially the Dan) as they may still be above flood stage.