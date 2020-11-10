Here we go again...another soaking rain on the way Wednesday, Thursday

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke and Lynchburg have seen their wettest year-to-date on record, and we’ll only run up the score Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to that, a southeast wind keeps clouds around along with fog and mist Tuesday morning.

By the afternoon, we’ll keep it cloudy but we’ll be warmer and muggy too. Highs reach into the upper 60s and lower 70s with any tangible rain holding off until later at night.

Hourly planner for Tuesday, 11/10/2020

By Wednesday, moisture from Eta will meet up with a cold front moving toward the area. This will set off rounds of moderate to heavy rain throughout the day, starting early in the morning. It may not rain the entire 24 hours, but we will be wet at times in this tropical airmass.

FutureTracker - Wednesday afternoon

As the front moves through, heavy rain continues Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The worst of the weather Thursday morning will begin moving east of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

FutureTracker - Thursday morning

By the time all is said and done, most of us are looking at 1-3″ of rain in the gauge. There will be higher totals, especially along the spine of the Blue Ridge and in areas east of US 29. This means we’ll have to watch for flooding of streams, creeks, rivers, low-lying areas and poor drainage spots too.

Storm impacts for Wednesday and Thursday (11/11 to 11/12)

We’ll turn drier Thursday night and Friday, but another round of rain is possible late Saturday into Sunday too. We’ll turn cooler beyond the weekend, after a reinforcing front pushes through.

Make sure to tune in Tuesday night at 6, as Your Local Weather Authority reveals its winter forecast for the 2020-2021 season! This has been the effort of the entire team for multiple weeks now, and we’re excited to share our thoughts with you.