ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about winter approaching is that colder air is no longer just at airplane level. That means ice crystals can form in clouds at many levels. When the sun’s light bends off those ice crystals, we oftentimes get beautiful sunrises and sunsets.

Many of you saw that firsthand Wednesday morning, and we put a gallery together of your photos below:

Full Screen 1 / 52 Michael Kline - Daleville