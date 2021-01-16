Fog, rain/snow, wind and cold all in the forecast to start the weekend

ROANOKE, Va. – Happy Saturday! You may have trouble with slick spots or reduced visibility to start the weekend as fog has developed for some of us. Freezing and/or dense fog advisories continue until 9 a.m., give yourself a little extra time on the roadways.

A piece of upper level energy provides the possibility for rain and snow, especially midday and afternoon. The white stuff stays mainly west of the Parkway, with mainly liquid precipitation east.

Accumulations don’t look super impressive, but you might get a quick coating later today.

Future Tracker snowfall through Saturday (GFS model) (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

The wind will pick up at times, gusting highest in the afternoon. Areas west of the Parkway will have a shot at seeing 30+ mph gusts.

While the wind won’t be as strong east of the Parkway, it will still be noticeable and make it feel colder than it actually is.

Wind gust forecast for Saturday (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Look for below-average temperatures again today, with highs only reaching the 30s and low 40s area-wide.

Lows tonight will be in the upper 20s, but with the breeze it will feel colder. Minimum wind chills in the teens and single digits possible in the Highlands and New River Valley!

Tonight's minimum wind chill values (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

There won’t be much to track through Martin Luther King Jr. Day and beyond, save for some shots of mountain snow. The next opportunity for widespread precipitation won’t come until Thursday.

That system could be interesting for us as models are hinting at a mixed bag of wintry precipitation. Stay tuned as we get a clearer picture of the forecast later this week.