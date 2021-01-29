Heads up! Next winter storm to bring mix of snow, ice Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. – With cold air already around and another storm system moving in from the west, Your Local Weather Authority will be tracking snow and a wintry mix at times Sunday.

Types and Possible Totals

Contrary to this last system, this next storm has a few different layers to it. Most of the day will be spent at or below freezing at the surface. However, there’s a layer of “warmer” air above the surface that will likely come in from the north.

Precipitation types based on air temperature

This means that a mix of sleet and freezing rain will become possible as we head throughout the day Sunday. That mix is most likely farther south, with more snow expected farther north. This “warm nose” creeps up from the south on the east side of our storm.

Temperature above the surface by around midday Sunday

This makes forecasting snow totals very difficult Sunday. At the moment, it looks as though 1″ of snow is likely for most of the area except for Southside and possibly areas west of I-77.

Odds of 1" of snow Sunday, 1/31/2021, as of Friday, 1/29/2021

The odds of 3″ of snow go down the farther south you go, but they stay elevated the farther north you go Sunday.

Odds of 3" of snow Sunday, 1/31/2021, as of Friday, 1/29/2021

Remember, however, that where odds of snow go down is where odds of more ice go up. So, don’t let your guard down when you see that your area could get less snow.

Impacts

Regardless of snow and ice amounts, the roads are going to get messy at times Sunday. Plan to stay in if you can. Based on the potential ice accumulation, power outages will become a possibility. Blowing snow isn’t as big a concern as it was with Wednesday night’s storm. As for strong wind, that’s mostly delayed until Tuesday once our system is farther east and stronger.

Storm threats from Sunday into Monday

Timing

You may have to work virtually Monday as well. That’s due to leftover impacts and the fact that we’ll see a mix of rain and snow on Monday.

As our system draws closer, naturally precipitation will move through the area around or shortly after sunrise Sunday. As we head into the afternoon, energy is transferred to the coast. This could create a bit of a dry slot for us, which would cut down on totals and provide the opportunity to clean up a bit. Let’s hope this dry slot comes to fruition!

Precipitation timeline for Sunday, 1/31/2021

Later at night and into Sunday, our system is offshore. However, there’s enough moisture and energy to produce some leftover snow into Monday (especially along and west of the Parkway).

There are so many moving parts to this system, so please keep checking back for updates. Download our app for more information when we’re not on air this weekend.

More Immediate Forecast

As for Friday, we’re starting off very cold. Any little breeze makes a big difference out there, with air temperatures in the teens and 20s. We’ll keep it breezy at times Friday, but the wind won’t be quite as strong as it was Thursday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Friday, 1/29/2021

With high pressure in firm control of our weather, expect more sun. High temperatures, however, will only make it into the 30s and 40s.

High temperature forecast for Friday, 1/29/2021

Expect clouds to gradually increase Saturday ahead of our winter storm.