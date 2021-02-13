Stay home! Significant ice accumulations from freezing rain, sleet possible today

ROANOKE, Va. – The weather is off to a rough start as we kick off the long holiday weekend.

A mix of freezing rain and sleet has been moving through Southside and the Lynchburg area for a few hours already. The wintry weather will get more widespread in the coming hours.

Ice and winter storm warnings are in effect along and east of the Blue Ridge Parkway. That’s where we’ll see the most significant ice accumulations and biggest impacts from this storm.

The situation won’t be as serious in Roanoke and areas north and west, but we’ll still be watching for the potential for slick roadways. Winter weather advisories have been posted in these areas.

Any locations that pick up at least a quarter of an inch of ice will be at the most risk for power outages because of the extra weight ice adds to powerlines.

It’s a good idea to have candles, flashlights, extra blankets, warm clothing and other supplies, in case you do lose power.

While the precipitation comes to an end this evening, the potential for slick spots continues into Sunday morning, due to temperatures at or below freezing.

We expect temperatures to warm up nicely on Valentine’s Day with highs in the 40s in the forecast. There could be a few light rain showers around for any date night plans you have.

The next opportunity for winter weather comes Monday night into Tuesday morning.

This looks like another event with borderline temperatures. Look for a wintry mix to start, but as temperatures warm up, we’ll see a transition over to rain before the precipitation ends around midday.

We have a full dry day in the forecast for Wednesday, but more precipitation chances emerge by Thursday and Friday.