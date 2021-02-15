Ugh! More clouds, rain and wintry weather in store this week

ROANOKE, Va. – Temperatures are mostly starting above freezing for us Monday morning, with plenty of fog, mist and drizzle around. Some patches of freezing drizzle will be possible, however, north of US 460 through the first half of the day.

We’ll keep the clouds locked in (AGAIN) for the rest of the day Monday, with high temperatures locked in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

High temperature forecast for Monday, 2/15/2021

Later in the day, a weak disturbance will swing through the region. This will bring mostly rain around/after suppertime. Freezing rain will be possible on a spotty basis during the evening and up until about midnight.

FutureTracker - midnight Tuesday 2/16/2021

It’s possible that parts of the area west of the Parkway see a glaze to 0.10″ of ice before temperatures climb above freezing into Tuesday morning. Overall, this doesn’t look like it will be a major issue outside of slick spots. Just be careful if you have to be out and about Monday night.

Behind this system, the wind will pick up out of the west Tuesday.

Wind speed and wind gust for Tuesday, 2/16/2021

This might actually be enough to break the overcast for the first time in nearly a week! Fingers crossed!

Beyond that, we’re dry and cold Wednesday. High pressure builds over the Northeast, while another storm system rises from the Gulf. This is bad news for us, as it means cold air will be trapped at the surface with rain above.

Freezing rain and sleet are becoming increasingly likely Thursday, and it could once again be a significant storm for parts of the area.

What we're tracking - Thursday, 2/18/2021

Once that passes east, the wind will pick up again by Friday. This could make restoring power (for those who may lose it) a bit of a challenge.

What we're tracking - Friday, 2/19/2021

FINALLY, some relief is on the way by the weekend. With high pressure nearby, this will bring dry air and more sunshine throughout most of the weekend.

What we're tracking - Saturday, 2/20/2021

We’re almost there, y’all. I know this pattern has been tough, given how gloomy and nasty it’s been.