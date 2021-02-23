Tracking a windy warm-up before another wet pattern kicks in

ROANOKE, Va. – The wind will begin to pick up throughout the day Tuesday, and it could become fairly strong at times (especially west of the Parkway). Hold onto your hats, as wind gusts peak between 30 and 45 mph during the afternoon.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Tuesday, 2/23/2021

This wind, however, works in our favor. Coming down the mountains, this will help to warm things up and dry things up too. Highs will make it into the 50s and 60s area-wide Tuesday afternoon.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 2/23/2021

Once the wind calms at night, we’ll all fall into the low to mid 30s first thing Wednesday morning. That’s not, however, a sign of what’s to come. Wednesday afternoon will likely feature our warmest weather in about two and a half months! Highs reach well into the 60s by the afternoon!

Average high temperature vs. forecast high temperature for Wednesday, 2/24/2021

Get outside, and fire up the grill. Maybe wash the car after all the salt/brine from the past few weeks. Toss a ball around. Do something!

A weak front moves through at night, bringing a few showers to the mountains. Otherwise, we’ll be slightly cooler Thursday. There’s no threat of wintry weather with this front, but we’ll have to see how much cold air is available to us Friday evening.

Odds of winter weather through Friday, 2/26/2021

As a storm system tracks to the south, we’ll almost definitely see rain late Friday into Friday night. If there’s any chance of wintry weather, it would be in higher elevations west of the Parkway.

What we're tracking through Friday, 2/26/2021

We’ll keep you posted if anything changes on that front.

Beyond Friday, we’ll track multiple disturbances feeding off a bigger storm to the west. This will set us up with rounds of rain from Saturday through early next week. That’s not to say it will rain 24 hours a day, but it does appear as if another wet pattern will take shape.

What we're tracking through the final weekend of February 2021

The bulk of cold air will be north, so we expect most (if not all) of this to be just plain liquid rain.