Enjoy today! Pattern turns wetter (go figure) starting late Friday through Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – Wow! Wednesday was just what the doctor ordered, as temperatures reached levels they hadn’t reached since Thanksgiving! We’ll chill out a bit Thursday, with afternoon temperatures ranging from the lower 50s in the New River Valley to the lower 60s in Southside.

High temperature forecast for Thursday, 2/25/2021

As we head into Friday, we’ll start with sun but see clouds increasing throughout the day. High pressure to the north will keep cold air locked in at the surface, while low pressure brings in some moisture.

FutureTracker - Friday, 2/26/2021

This will get rain started for most around/shortly after suppertime, but areas west of the Parkway could see a mix of light snow and freezing rain up until about midnight. This includes the Highlands, New River Valley and higher elevations of Roanoke County.

Who sees winter weather Friday evening

The warm ground should bail us out from anything significant. Snow totals would range from nothing to an inch in the aforementioned areas. A light glaze of ice is possible on elevated surfaces as well.

Winter weather impacts for Friday evening, 2/26/2021

Most of the Roanoke Valley, Lynchburg and Southside will just have to deal with a cold rain most of the night Friday into Saturday morning. This kicks off a pattern of wet weather that will last through Monday, as multiple disturbances ride along a front nearby.

What we're tracking starting the final weekend of February

Thankfully, it won’t be wet all 48 hours this weekend.

Most of the rain we see Saturday happens in the first half of the day. As a warm front lifts north, that should give us some dry time Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning. Rain returns (heavy at times) late Sunday into Monday morning.

Weekend plans for 2/26 to 2/28/2021

We’re also thankful in a sense that the air will be too warm for anything wintry. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s Saturday through Monday.