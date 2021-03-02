It’s about time! Stretch of (mostly) dry weather takes us through the week

Rain coverage over the next five days

ROANOKE, Va. – Following yet another stretch of wet weather, we’re finally starting to see some improvements in the pattern.

While Tuesday won’t exactly be warm, it won’t be wet either. Expect high temperatures across the board to be in the upper 40s and lower 50s - close to average for early March.

High temperature forecast for Tuesday, 3/2/2021

A storm east of the Rockies should keep some high level clouds in the area from time to time throughout the day.

That same storm is likely to just miss us to the south Wednesday morning, though we’re keeping the low chance of precipitation for areas south of US 460.

What we're tracking for Wednesday, 3/3/2021

As that moves to the east, we’ll notice the wind pick up a little bit later Wednesday. However, we don’t expect it to be quite as strong as it was at times Monday.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Wednesday, 3/3/2021

We’ll be warmer Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Thursday and Friday’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 50s with sunshine. The next system we have to watch will be over the weekend.

At the moment, the two parts of the system (northern and southern) are disjointed from one another. This keeps precipitation chances low for Saturday. If these two pieces were to phase together, the chance would then go up.

What we're tracking by Saturday, 3/6/2021

For now, though, it looks as though our weekend is in decent shape. It’ll be pretty chilly at times, but for the most part things are looking dry.

Weekend plans for the first weekend of March 2021