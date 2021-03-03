Sunny streak! Temps drop into the weekend despite more sunshine

ROANOKE, Va. – It rained nearly two-thirds of February this year, so it’s safe to say we’re due for a dry and sunny stretch. Thankfully, that’s what we’re getting. In fact, it’s been more than three months since we’ve had a completely dry week.

Wednesday continues the dry stretch with temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s area-wide.

Zone forecast for Wednesday afternoon, 3/3/2021

Make sure to take advantage of that during the afternoon!

Thursday afternoon will be slightly cooler, but we’ll definitely feel the breeze kick in a little more. Wind gusts could top 30 mph in a few places west of the Parkway.

Wind speed and wind gust forecast for Thursday, 3/4/2021

That breeze is thanks to the combination of low pressure north of Maine and high pressure moving into the Midwest. This is also what’s going to help pull down some colder air for the rest of the week and the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s, and nighttime lows will drop into the 20s for many.

What we're tracking for the first weekend of March - 2021

Once high pressure moves off the East Coast, we’ll see the return of warmer air next week. This will also keep any significant rain blocked west until at least Wednesday of next week as well.

Next week's temperature and precipitation trends - CPC NOAA

